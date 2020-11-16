It is primarily threatened by habitat loss and water quality degradation, and officials said they hope the proposed listing and conservation work will stabilize the sickle darter’s population.
If approved, the listing would limit some restoration work and transportation projects during February and March, which is when the sickle darter typically spawns, officials said.
Comments are being accepted through Jan. 11.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.