Today, the Wormley horse-and-buggy business is long gone. But the family saga continues with a sweet symmetry: President Biden has nominated Don Graves Jr., who is Lynch and Polly Wormley’s four-time great-grandson, to be deputy secretary of commerce.

If confirmed, Graves, 50, will report to work at the same location where the family seeds of commerce were first planted 200 years ago.

“It’s obviously very exciting,” Graves told me.

Before traveling to Wilmington, Del., where Biden made the announcement, Graves drove through downtown Washington to savor some of that family history. At 15th and H streets NW, there had been a hotel, the Wormley, built in 1871 by his three-times great-grandfather James Wormley. The hotelier also had built a horse racetrack in D.C.’s Tenleytown.

There was the Treasury Department, where Wormleys had been hired to help clean after construction was completed in 1869. And, of course, there was the Commerce Department at 1401 Constitution Avenue NW. The place where a formerly enslaved Black couple had laid the groundwork for the success he enjoys today could be the site of a homecoming of sorts.

“I was reminded that everybody has hopes and dreams,” Graves said.

The appointment would make him No. 2 in charge of a department with more than 46,600 employees, an estimated $9.6 billion annual budget, and a mission to help rebuild the nation’s pandemic-stricken economy. Make it more inclusive. Or, as Biden puts it, “Build back better.”

Biden has already proposed doubling the $333 million budget for the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, which would help establish new manufacturing and information technology in disadvantaged communities.

“Hopefully, I will be in a position to make sure people from all communities are dealt into the bargain,” Graves said.

Graves is a Georgetown Law graduate and served as executive director of the President’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness during the Obama administration. He led the federal effort to revitalize Detroit when the city went bankrupt in 2013. He’s been an economic adviser to Biden since 2014, and also led the then-vice president’s cancer research initiative.

In those jobs, he gained experience and wisdom. For insight and inspiration, Graves says, he draws on the lessons of his family history.

Lynch and Polly Wormley received support from some unlikely sources. In those days, just to get a hack license in the District, a Black man needed a White man to declare he was not a runaway enslaved person. Lynch Wormley had been vouched for by Francis Scott Key. The two had met at a plantation in Virginia.

Key had penned “The Star Spangled Banner” in 1814, which happened to be the same year Lynch and Polly came to D.C.

Their eldest son, James Wormley, would become close friends with abolitionists Charles Sumner and Frederick Douglass. Together, they would fight for better schools in the District, the right to vote, fair labor practices and an end to “Black Codes” that sought to enforce Black subservience to Whites.

For relief from the stresses of their civil rights efforts, Wormley and Douglass helped establish a summer resort for the Black elite at Highland Beach on the Chesapeake Bay. Graves would spend many a summer vacation there.

After the Civil War, James Wormley capitalized on civil rights laws enacted during Reconstruction to open his hotel. For a brief period, Black Americans could vote, seek public office, acquire the land of former enslavers, seek their own employment and use public accommodations.

Then, in 1876, Democratic and Republican representatives began meeting at the Wormley hotel to negotiate an end to the disputed Tilden-Hayes presidential election. The deal they struck, known as the “Wormley Compromise,” called for an end to Reconstruction.

After James Wormley’s death, his eldest son took over management of the hotel. But a climate of economic uncertainty and resurgence of racial hostilities in the post-Reconstruction era made it impossible for Wormley to get financing for much-needed renovations.

The property was eventually sold, and the deteriorating building later razed.

“That deal to end Reconstruction, struck at the Wormley Hotel, set back racial progress for decades and decades and left a stain on our collective history,” Graves said. “Access to the credit and capital needed to start and grow a business hasn’t been an option for many people, especially African Americans. That would change in an economy that was more inclusive.”

In 1919, when racial animus in D.C. erupted in race riots, some of the Wormleys moved to Cleveland. Graves was born there. The family continued to emphasize the importance of education and entrepreneurship. And their successes have continued, as well.

Thinking back on his family’s roots, Graves said it takes ambition to live a life of dignity. “But even that is not enough.” he said. “You also need help — from your family, your community. You need government help, with more opportunities, with getting capital and investments, and other assistance to make the playing field a little more level, like we do with international trade.”

On the drive to Wilmington where Biden would announce his nomination, Graves had seen the sign to Fort McHenry as he passed through Baltimore — and he thought of Key, who had been inspired to write the national anthem after witnessing the defense of the fort during the War of 1812.

He recalled how Key had vouched for Lynch Wormley, helping at a critical time to get a license to work. And that happened even though Key had also been an enslaver and spoke of Black people as a “distinct and inferior race.” It is a paradox that has always haunted Black progress, in a land of the free, home of the enslaved.

Graves has a recording of “The Star Spangled Banner” that he plays at the start of his daughter’s soccer games. Now he was listening to it again, en route to be nominated by the president to help create a more equitable society.

“I was getting a little choked up, thinking, in this country, you can achieve anything you want — with a little help,” he said.