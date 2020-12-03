“The Commission finds that prior to the GTTF indictments, and continuing through today, the BPD has under-emphasized integrity and accountability,” the report said.
The report said the department should resume random “integrity stings” on officers as well as require drug tests and polygraphs. It also called for more internal affairs staff.
The commission’s proposed changes to the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights includes giving the police commissioners more power to fire or suspend officers.
Authorities said the gun task force was a rogue police unit that committed brazen robberies and other illegal activities.
