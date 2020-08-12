The U.S. Mint offered no opinion on Ken’s idea. Some of my readers did.

Alfredo Lueje of Chevy Chase, Md., thinks the idea is too complicated. His idea: Put a change machine in every supermarket.

“You drop in 25 pennies and you get back a quarter,” he wrote. “People will go for it and they will empty the big jars they have at home full of pennies.”

Alfredo said the transaction must be free. Otherwise, he said, “people will simply not do it.”

Barry Epstein of Silver Spring, Md., thinks we should all spend our pennies — or donate them — before Dec. 31, 2020. After that, pennies should be abolished.

“Throw them in the nearest fountain. See if your wish comes through,” he wrote.

And then starting on Jan. 1, 2021, round all prices down, if two cents or less, or up, if three cents or more.

That’s already been done in some places. Linda Icenhour of Williamsburg, Va., lived on a U.S. Air Force base in England in the early 1970s.

“The use of pennies on base was forbidden because they could be used in vending machines in place of a higher-value British coin,” she wrote. “When you made a purchase on base the amount was rounded off: $3.47 became $3.50 and $3.42 became $3.40. It was so much easier to manage and the pennies weren’t even missed.”

The District’s Tony Rood experienced something similar at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, of all places. In 1994 he was sent there by the Justice Department’s Community Relations Service.

Boatloads of Cuban and Haitian migrants were being housed at Guantanamo after being intercepted at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard, which was tasked with preventing them from reaching Florida. Tony was there for a year, during which the naval station was gradually converted to a sprawling detention facility.

Tony was a civilian, but he had access to facilities previously used by the evacuated Navy families, including several restaurants, a bowling alley and the Navy Exchange. Pennies were not accepted as legal tender.

Wrote Tony: “All prices were in — or rounded to — 5-cent amounts, and the absence of a sales tax removed any need for the effectively banned Lincoln coins. Problem solved!”

Alan Neuschatz counts himself among the abolish-the-penny crowd. But he has his sights on a larger target, too: “While we are at it, let’s abolish the one-dollar bill.”

Canada and Australia, Alan pointed out, rely on $1 and $2 coins. Their smallest paper currency is $5. Same with the United Kingdom, which has one- and two-pound coins.

“Yes, I know, previous attempts to introduce $1 coins in the U.S. were failures,” wrote Alan, of Chevy Chase, Md. “People allegedly didn’t ‘like’ them. Well, stop printing $1 bills and I am sure that people will learn to like them.”

For Sherry Ruais of Dale City, Va., my column brought back a different sort of memory, one shared by her grandmother, who grew up during the Depression.

“Back then, some people would take ‘penny walks,’ ” Sherry wrote. “Sometimes it was the mother and sometimes it was an older sibling that would take the children on these walks.”

Here’s how it worked: A group would go to the sidewalk in front of their house and flip a penny. They would see which way the head on the coin was facing, then pick it up and walk a block in that direction. At the end of the block, they would flip the penny again and go in the direction the head was facing.

“If the penny landed with the reverse side up, they had to retrace the steps they had just taken for a block,” Sherry wrote. “Even in the Depression they could find a penny. When an older child took the younger ones, it kept the children busy and entertained while Mother got the chores done.”

The serendipity of the penny walk reminds me of the dérive I did not long ago for my daughter Beatrice’s birthday. Who knew that a lowly penny could be walking-around money?