This week Campagna wondered whether her pool will even open this summer.

After shutting down schools, malls and so many other staples of daily life, the coronavirus pandemic is coming for summer, with public pools and private swim clubs around the region delaying or outright scrapping plans to open facilities as health officials worry about their safety.

AD

In greater Washington, where cannonballs and neighborhood swim team rivalries are a rite of summer, the uncertainty has left families with an existential question: Can it really be summer if there is no place to swim?

AD

“We don’t send our kids to camp in summer, we send them to the pool,” said Marcie Ament, a Rockville mother of six. “That’s what we do in summer. We love it. That’s our life.”

Now that life is in doubt.

Public and private pools have been notifying families that pools won’t open for the season, if at all, until state and local authorities deem them safe and strict social distancing restrictions are put in place. With nowhere for neighborhood swim teams to practice and restrictions likely to include limits on the number of swimmers in pools and even lanes, leagues in Maryland and Northern Virginia have canceled their seasons.

AD

Water parks are closed, too.

This week, the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority said it was closing — for the entire summer — its five water parks that annually draw about 300,000 visitors, according to Paul Gilbert, the agency’s executive director. The parks are the Atlantis in Centreville, Great Waves in Alexandria, Ocean Dunes in Arlington, Pirate’s Cove in Lorton and Volcano Island in Sterling.

AD

Every year, people flock to the parks for their combination of attractions — “speed” slides, a 500-gallon dumping bucket and a 17,500-square-foot wave pool where people can body surf.

But Gilbert said his agency had no choice but to close them down for the season. Given the imperatives of social distancing and the uncertainty about when and how Virginia might allow water parks and community pools to open, it didn’t make financial sense. The parks, which together cost about $2.3 million to operate, need high volumes of visitors each year and require intense lifeguard training and large numbers of staff.

AD

The Fairfax County Park Authority also closed all of its recreation centers and its three outdoor pool facilities: the Water Mine Family Swimmin’ Hole in Reston, Our Special Harbor Spray Park in Alexandria and the Martin Luther King, Jr. pool in Alexandria. Similar decisions were made in Prince William.

AD

The obstacles were many.

“We hire several thousand seasonal workers, and if we don’t do the hiring now, we’re not going to have the staff for later in the summer even if we’re allowed to open,” said Judith Pederson, a spokeswoman for Fairfax’s park authority. “We have real issues with social distancing. How can you do that in a water park when people are floating on tubes in a lazy river?”

Indoor competitive swimming has also fallen victim. In the District, Robert Green, the head coach of the DC Wave Swim Team, which is organized under the city’s parks and recreation department, said all meets and practices have been canceled. The decision has been especially hard on the members of his team trying to maintain their fitness and boost their times.

AD

“Even if we were able to have one or two practices a week, that would go a long way in terms of their fitness and mental health,” he said. “We’ve got juniors and rising seniors who are trying to get recruited by colleges, and their windows are closing. The more time out of the water, the less opportunities they have.”

AD

One of his swimmers, Jasmine Barry, 17, a rising senior at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, said she is hoping to swim for a Division 1 program such as UNLV, Kansas, LSU or Georgia Tech. On a normal day, she’d get up around 4 a.m., make it to the pool in Takoma Park by 4:45 a.m., then swim for a couple hours before racing back to school.

Now, she’s walking her dog, Candy, a German shepherd, eight to 10 miles a day. She runs, but she doesn’t like “on-land” workouts as much.

AD

“It’s been tough mentally,” Barry said. “I really can’t remember a time without swimming.”

Local officials and public health experts said they understand the frustration for families and especially children, who have lost so much during the pandemic already and now might not have a place to swim this summer.

“But the most important thing is the safety of those kids,” said Clark Beil, a Montgomery County official who oversees the licensing and regulation of the county’s pools. “While it’s an inconvenience that kids can’t get into the pool and swim, we have to make sure it is safe.”

But that’s a complicated task.

AD

Morteza Abbaszadegan, a professor of environmental microbiology and director of the National Science Foundation Water and Environmental Technology Center at Arizona State University in Tempe, said the coronavirus doesn’t transmit through chlorinated water and chlorine kills viruses.

AD

“If someone goes in the water and swims and nobody’s around them, they’ll be fine,” he said. “But if there’s a large crowd coming to a pool and they’re not in the water and they’re touching chairs and tables, the facility could be a potentially hazardous area.”

Until recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said there was “no evidence” that the coronavirus “can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas.” It also added that “proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.”

AD

But when The Post visited the website Friday, that guidance was removed.

AD

If community pools do open, they won’t operate like they did in pre-pandemic times.

Tony Poole, the board president of the Highlands Swim and Tennis Club in McLean, said his club will probably require people to make appointments, arrive in shifts and park their belongings in designated areas spaced more than six feet apart.

Campagna, of the Kemp Mill Swim Club, said the company that manages her pool was working on similar protocols.

For some, these restrictions will be a sad reminder of how upended their lives have become.

Laurian Eckle, who runs a consulting business in Arlington, said she and her husband and children are crushed that their time at the Overlee pool in Arlington won’t be the same as normal. Her son, Carter, 11, is on the swim team, and her daughter, Abigail, 13, is on the synchronized swim team. They typically walk from their home to Overlee four to five days a week. A couple times a summer, Overlee hosts social nights offering free scoops of ice cream, crab feasts for adults or a parent-free kids night.

AD

AD

Right now, Overlee anticipates opening in late May at the start of the region’s Phase 1 reopening. But even then, the pool will only allow adult lap swimming in 30-minute reserved sessions, with no daily guests allowed. Later, when Phase 2 starts, the pool will allow families inside but perhaps with reserved time slots and with far fewer people than normal, according to the organization’s website.