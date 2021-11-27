The problem is that prime contractors “struggle to find qualified certified vendors,” the working group said. Some businesses felt the certification process was challenging. Or they were unaware of opportunities and what is required on construction projects.
The working group is led by Virginia’s Department of General Services and the state Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.
The group has recommended that the state look for ways to make it easier for contractors to find certified firms. It also recommended that bid solicitations tell potential contractors how to ask for the state’s help in finding certified subcontractors.