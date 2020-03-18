The hearing was rescheduled for May so that Bernard could seek further review of treatment. Defense attorney James C. Martin had filed a motion last year for Bernard to get a competence and sanity evaluation.
Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Marie Bivens, and her 1-year-old son Cullen Bivens, and his mother, Joan Bernard, in late August.
Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits in Alabama. They are an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
