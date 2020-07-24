Attorney David Baugh wrote that the judge’s proximity to the statues “raises concerns about his impartiality.” Baugh also wrote that the judge continues to suffer from ”bias and prejudices articulated while a student.”
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo had granted injunctions in a challenge to Virginia’s plan to take down the city’s Robert E. Lee statue. He also delivered an injunction in a case against Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney over the removal of city-owned Confederate statues.
Cavedo recused himself last week, saying he was unaware that he lived in the historic district in which Monument Avenue is located. Cavedo told the Times-Dispatch that he was proud of his record as a judge, saying that he’s been “elected unanimously by the legislature five times.”
Cavedo added: “He complains about something I said 43 years ago in college. That college kid did not exist after 1977.”
Baugh filed his complaint with Virginia’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission.
