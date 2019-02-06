ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s comptroller is denouncing a measure that would take regulatory powers over alcohol, tobacco and gasoline away from his office.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat, said Wednesday the measure is an example of “the very darkest motivations of the Annapolis machine.”

Although Franchot is a Democrat, he has been at odds with the Democratic leadership that controls the General Assembly. He says the legislation is “petty retribution” for his support of craft brewers and small businesses. He also has often supported Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on the Board of Public Works, whose other member is Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

Kopp, who is elected by the legislature to the board, says governments often look at reorganizing responsibilities. She says she doesn’t think it helps the discussion to call peoples’ motivations into question.

