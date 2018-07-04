BALTIMORE — Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot says he will not endorse his party’s nominee in the Maryland governor’s race.

Franchot told radio station WYPR-FM in an interview this week that he would likely remain neutral in the race between Ben Jealous and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. He said he would meet with Jealous and offer him information from his agency but confirmed he wouldn’t issue an endorsement.

The Baltimore Sun reports a spokeswoman for Jealous had no immediate comment.

Franchot and Hogan both sit on the three-member Board of Public works, and have been allies on many issues.

