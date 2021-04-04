A thought bubble above the man read: “It’s never done that before.”

That’s what I thought last week when every single work email I received in March suddenly vanished from my inbox: Hmmm. It’s never done that before.

Oh, it’s done all sorts of other things — “it” being the collective noun for all of the computers I’ve owned or used over the past 35 years. It’s eaten all my photos, deleted all my web favorites, replaced the final draft of a document with an earlier draft. It’s declined to play music that I’m sure I purchased. It’s suddenly made the on-screen text appear super huge — or super tiny. It’s arranged all of the programs I’m running so it’s impossible to see two simultaneously, side-by-side, forcing me to repeatedly toggle back and forth while rending my garments and gnashing my teeth.

And the most maddening part? All of the horrible things are the result of something — or some series of somethings — that I’ve done.

Computers, we’re told, aren’t alive. They have no animosity, bear no grudges. They have no whims. They don’t suddenly decide to make all the text super huge or super tiny. They are reacting to user input. By accidentally pressing some combination of buttons, I brought each of these things on myself.

Whenever I try to undo some inadvertent disaster on my computer, I imagine that famous photo of Rose Mary Woods, the secretary in Richard Nixon’s White House who demonstrated how she “accidentally” erased 18½ minutes of Oval Office tape by stretching out her left hand and her right foot like a Flying Wallenda.

But all of my March emails — and only my March emails? It never did that before.

As I waited for the help desk to call me back, I tried to reconstruct events. I’d been walking my dog while wearing Apple EarPods (me, not the dog) and talking on the phone. My iPhone was nestled in the breast pocket of my shirt, under a light jacket.

My call suddenly dropped and when I pulled out my phone to redial, the Maps app was open and giving me directions to the Department of Motor Vehicles on M Street NW — and all my March emails were gone from my Outlook inbox.

Had the phone rubbed up against the fabric of my shirt in precisely the way required to open Outlook, highlight all of March’s emails, delete them, open Maps, enter “3270 M St. NW” and then hang up on my stepfather?

Or was Siri constantly listening for some combination of phonemes that would automatically institute a self-destruct protocol, starting with deleting my March emails, hundreds of which were entries in my upcoming Squirrel Week Squirrel Photography Contest?

When the Help Desk called, they were focused on fixing the problem, not determining how it had happened in the first place. It turned out that my emails weren’t gone completely. They were in the trash. The easiest thing, they said, would be to click a little check mark, highlight everything in the trash and move it all to the inbox. A lot of chaff would come with the wheat, but I’d know I hadn’t lost anything.

But Outlook wouldn’t let me do that. I had to scroll through the trash, manually highlighting the messages I wanted and dragging them over to the inbox. It was a mind-numbing two hours.

I hate that I don’t know how computers work. I hate that there are some programs — excuse me, applications — that I use so infrequently that I forget how to use them in the interim.

Those things are down to me. I could bone up on Garage Band and iMovie and studiously work my way through “Apple Big Sur for Dummies.” But even so, I’ll still be victim to mistakes I don’t even know I’ve made: errant Rose Mary Woodesque keyboard clumsiness.

The computer is a Manchurian Candidate just waiting to strike. Maybe it’d be safer to print out emails as soon as they arrive. Just keep them away from the shredder.