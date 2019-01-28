ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A concrete company is paying $1 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit alleging it falsified test data on materials used in the multi-billion dollar expansion of the D.C. region’s Metrorail system.

Federal prosecutors in Alexandria announced the civil settlement Monday with Universal Concrete Products of Stowe, Pennsylvania. The lawsuit alleged the company falsified records when tests showed that the concrete’s air content would make it more likely to crack.

The concrete has been installed during Phase II construction of Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County. Metro officials say they will have to put a special coating on the concrete to keep it from cracking.

The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing, but a company manager has already pleaded guilty in a related criminal case.

