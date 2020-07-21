A state law had previously barred localities from removing Confederate memorials, but that law was repealed as of July 1.
Leesburg Councilman Ron Campbell posted a photo of it in predawn hours Tuesday on social media showing space where the statue once stood, surrounded by orange cones.
The statue was erected in 1908.
Confederate monuments are coming down throughout the South in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.