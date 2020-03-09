In a news release, Northam’s office said speakers at the conference are also expected to talk about the coronavirus.
Speakers will include: Stephen Censky, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture at the U.S. Department of Agriculture; Dr. Robert Johannson, USDA Chief Economist; and Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring.
The event is held annually in partnership with Virginia Tech’s Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service, the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation and the Port of Virginia.
