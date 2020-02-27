In a city full of symbols, the absence of the man who designed D.C. from one of the District’s most venerated positions of honor was a glaring one. Each state has two statues in the Capitol, a distinction long denied the District because, Republican lawmakers have argued, D.C. is not a state.

The sculpture of L’Enfant, who designed the original city plan for the nation’s capital in 1791, has remained at One Judiciary Square since its creation in 2008.

House Democrats on Thursday lauded the decision to bring the statue to Congress as a victory for the District and a step toward granting D.C. residents full representation in Congress.

“When the District of Columbia commissioned the Douglass and L’Enfant statues, it was always our intention to bring them to the Capitol as equal with the states,” Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said in a statement. “Now, with historic momentum as our D.C. statehood bill is headed to the House floor for passage this year, the L’Enfant statue is a potent symbol that D.C. equality and D.C. statehood are on the way.”

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) has said the House will see a floor vote this year on a D.C. statehood bill for the first time in history.

Although the bill’s chances of passing the Democratic-controlled House are good, it is less likely to survive in the Senate, where GOP lawmakers are unlikely to support a bill that would allow the overwhelmingly Democratic city to elect two senators and a voting representative.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) noted that the gift of the L’Enfant statue was accepted 219 years to the day after passage of the Organic Act of 1801, which denied District residents congressional voting rights and the ability to self-govern.

“For more than 200 years, the citizens of the District of Columbia have been dealt the injustice of paying taxes, serving in uniform and contributing to the economic power of our nation while being denied the full enfranchisement that is their right,” she said in a statement.

In 2008, the District paid $200,000 for the creation of two statues to offer to Congress: one of L’Enfant and the other of Douglass. Douglass was accepted into the Capitol five years later, but L’Enfant was left out.

When L’Enfant designed the District in the 1790s, the Paris-born engineer dedicated a hill on the east end of the Mall for the Capitol. He called the grassy knoll “a pedestal waiting for a monument.”

