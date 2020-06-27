In a multistory building, it is usually the elevator shaft that goes up first. That’s because the tower often serves a structural purpose, acting like the building’s backbone. The shaft is erected and the floors are then added to it.

By the way, it turns out those gray blocks aren’t called “cinder blocks” anymore. Nowadays people in the biz call them CMUs: concrete masonry units. That’s because they don’t contain cinders, the ashy byproduct of the steel industry.

By the time you read this, you may not be able to see the tower at all. Construction started barely three weeks ago, but the building is going up lickety-split. That’s because a new method of construction is being employed, one experts predict will become more common.

It’s called off-site construction. The walls and floors were built by a company called Blueprint Robotics in its 200,000-square-foot Baltimore factory and then trucked to the site and slotted into place.

The technique has its roots in western Europe, said Jerry Smalley, the chief executive of Blueprint Robotics.

As in a traditional project, an architect — in this case, Rich Markus — designs the building. Those plans are turned into computer code that drives CNC machines — computer-numerical controlled — as they precisely cut and form pieces of wood in the factory. Wiring, plumbing, HVAC ductwork, sprinkler systems, as well as windows and exterior sheathing, are added to the panels.

The finished walls and floors are put on pallets and sent to the job site, where they’re lifted into place by a crane. The components that Answer Man recently watched being fastened were finished only 48 hours earlier.

“We don’t manufacture a building and let it sit and wait,” Smalley said.

After Blueprint Robotics has completed its work, insulation will be added, along with interior and exterior finishes.

Another form of off-site construction is modular, where entire rooms are fabricated in a factory and transported to the site. Both are an alternative to traditional stick and frame construction, where lumber is measured, cut and nailed into place on-site, to be followed by wiring, plumbing and ductwork.

Speed is one of the attractions of the off-site method, said John McManus, vice president and editorial director of residential topics at Hanley Wood, publisher of Builder magazine and other industry titles. Improvements to the building lot can be going on while the various panels are being made in the factory.

Also, builders don’t have to juggle multiple crews, each waiting for the previous crew to finish its work. Completing a building more quickly allows the developer to start making money from it sooner.

Another benefit is environmental, McManus said. Traditional construction generates dumpsters full of excess material.

With off-site, “You don’t have a lot of the waste that normally occurs when materials are brought to the site, taken off the truck and assembled,” he said.

Two other factors have contributed to the rise in off-site construction, where much of the detail work is done by robots in vast factories. The first reason, McManus said, is that the pool of trained construction workers is aging out and not being replenished from the bottom. Second, changes in U.S. immigration laws have cut off the supply of workers from other countries.

That, McManus said, has “meant a lot of skilled laborers have exited the U.S. construction market altogether.”

In terms of market share, off-site construction for residential buildings is only in the single digits now. But it’s expected to become the dominant construction method within five years, McManus said.

This particular building is only the second multifamily building Blueprint Robotics has built in Washington. The other — at 2027 Rhode Island Ave. NE — was erected in May.

The developer behind 5301 Connecticut is Thyme Holdings of Georgetown.

“It’s one of the most fun construction projects we’ve worked on,” said Jessica Glass, co-owner of Thyme Holdings. “It happens so quickly. The windows are in. The doors are in. A good amount of the mechanical engineering is in place now.”

Glass expects to get certificates of occupancy in November. There’s no word yet on what the rent will be for the efficiencies and one- and two-bedroom apartments in the 19-unit building.

