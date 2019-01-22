FILE - In this March 21, 2017 file photo, “Connecticut,” a sculpture by Richmond artist Paul DiPasquale, peers over the edge of the historic Lucky Strike building in Richmond, Va. The sculpture of a Native American that’s peered over edifices in Richmond for more than three decades may soon have a new home. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the owners of the Lucky Strike Building had the fiberglass sculpture removed last Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. DiPasquale will refurbish it as developers decide whether to return it to its parapet or mount it on a new rooftop. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File) (Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. — The sculpture of a Native American that’s peered over edifices in Richmond, Virginia, for more than three decades may soon have a new home.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the owners of the Lucky Strike Building had the fiberglass sculpture “Connecticut” removed last Friday. Creator Paul DiPasquale will refurbish it as developers decide whether to return it to its parapet or mount it on a new rooftop.

Developer Charles Macfarlane says they think they’ve found a location closer to the James River and downtown, but it’ll remain secret for now.

“Connecticut” was originally designed for a building in Washington, D.C., but instead landed atop a Bethesda, Maryland, showroom in 1983. It then spent 25 years at what was the then-Richmond Braves stadium, before moving to the Tobacco Row building in 2010.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

