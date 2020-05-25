Memorial Day, the last Monday in May, fell this year on its earliest possible date, May 25. Labor Day, the first Monday in September, will fall on Sept. 7, the latest possible date.
Judged by Monday’s weather alone, our unofficial summer seemed well begun.
A cool and overcast morning may have aided slumber. As the hours passed, improvement seemed inexorable. As described by the National Weather Service, our skies went from mostly cloudy, to partly cloudy, to containing merely “a few clouds.”
By afternoon, we seemed to fall heir to the sort of summer day that exists in nostalgic dreams as much as in reality. With blue skies, bright sunshine and highs in the 70s, Monday seemed a splendid start to summer, official or not.