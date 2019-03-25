HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Nearly a month after a Maryland delegate was confronted over the use of a racial slur, a group of constituents are still actively seeking her expulsion from the legislature.

The Baltimore Sun reports up to 25 people held a protest Friday in Mary Ann Lisanti’s hometown of Havre de Grace. The Maryland House of Delegates voted Feb. 28to censure Lisanti.

Lisanti has apologized for using a slur for black people to refer to a Prince George’s County district, but says she’s not sure she actually said it. Leaders from both parties have called for her resignation, and she was stripped of her committee assignments.

Lisanti has said she won’t resign and will work to regain constituents’ trust.

Organizers are planning an April 5 sit-in at the State House.

