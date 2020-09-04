The workers were taken to a hospital trauma center, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department. Fire officials said they were unconscious.

Maggiolo did not have details on how the accident happened. An investigation into workplace safety rules will be conducted, he said.

The fire department spokesman said the injured workers were below street level at the time. He described the conditions as muddy.

The Australian Embassy building stood at that site for a half-century before it was recently demolished to make way for a new one, according to the embassy website.

During construction, the embassy has moved to a temporary space at the National Geographic building at 17th and M streets NW. The website said the new embassy building is expected to be completed in 2022.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police responding to robbery find man slain

A man was killed Friday morning in Prince George’s County.

The incident unfolded about 7 a.m., when police officers responded to a reported robbery in the 800 block of Largo Center Drive in Largo, Md. When they arrived, they found a man with trauma to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not released, pending the notification of his family.

The homicide is under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Man killed after losing control of vehicle

A 36-year-old man was killed Thursday in a crash in Prince William County, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Wellington and Rollins Ford roads in Bristow.

An initial investigation found that James Scott Edwards of Warrenton was driving a Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Wellington Road when he lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road before going airborne and landing on a grassy knoll on the opposite side of the road, according to police. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Edwards was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was in the truck, police said.

A police statement said that “speed and alcohol use are not believed to be factors in the collision.” The crash remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man charged in death of 45-year-old son

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged in the death of his son in Arlington.

Police said Friday that they have arrested and charged Marshall Stephens Sr., 65, of Parkville, Md., with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the April 23 killing of his son — Marshall Stephens Jr., 45, of Arlington. He was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Police said he had been shot.

Stephens Sr. is being held in the Arlington County jail. Police said the incident remains under investigation and that it is domestic-related.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Officials planning for coronavirus vaccine

The state of Virginia has been spending the past few months figuring out how to quickly distribute a coronavirus vaccine to millions of people.

The Roanoke Times reported Thursday that an incident command center has been working since June to lay the groundwork for stockpiling necessary supplies and communicating with the public.

Norman Oliver, Virginia’s health commissioner, told the state’s Board of Health during its quarterly meeting that it will probably be late winter before a vaccine is ready. But he said the state will be attempting to vaccinate a huge number of people in a very short time.

An advisory work group is being assembled to ready the state to distribute the vaccine. The health department is asking for $10 million in Cares Act funding to purchase supplies and launch a communication campaign. Costs are expected to hit more than $120 million.