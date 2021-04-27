Said Joel: “Michal’s an epidemiologist, by the way.”
In other words: She knows of what she speaks.
“We really thought initially it might be a couple of weeks or a month and it would all be over,” said Kerry Siebein, president of Friday Night Dancers, a group that organizes contra dances at the Spanish Ballroom.
When it became clear the virus was not going to vanish in a month, the worldwide dance community despaired. Then people realized that if job interviews, staff meetings and school classrooms could go online, why not dances?
Well, plenty of reasons. Contra and square dancing involve lots of other people, not just a single partner. Dancing involves live music, played with precision. It involves callers who stand with the musicians and direct the dancers’ moves. It involves a dance floor.
These were all issues that had to be figured out. By the summer of 2020, they were. Today you can dance more than ever — from the comfort of your own home.
“I have to say, I was really skeptical about doing this kind of dancing in our living room or the kitchen,” said Michal. “And then I started trying it.”
Said Janine Smith, a dance caller who lives in Gaithersburg: “It’s totally insane. People are like, ‘How does that work?’ ”
For the participants, it means pushing the furniture against the wall, rolling up the rug, finding a place to balance a computer, then logging on to Zoom.
For organizers, things are bit trickier. Early in the pandemic, latency — the lag that bedevils online audio and video — was messing things up. With a dance caller in one place, a pair of musicians in another and dancers scattered hither and yon, it could be an arrhythmic jumble.
“The caller was always half-a-second behind the music,” said Michal.
The dancing community now uses a bit of software designed for the radio industry called Source Connect Now. The various signals are sent through it, synchronized by a sound technician, then dispatched to participants.
Janine calls dances — singing out all those do-si-dos and spin-your-partners — from her Maryland living room, where she has set up a backdrop of twinkle lights behind a translucent shower curtain. (“I’m a sucker for twinkle lights,” she said.)
“I log on to Zoom using my headphones and headset mic,” Janine said. “A band in Maine may get on, usually two people, co-located.”
The Zoom screen of a dance in progress resembles the windows of a glass-fronted apartment building. The grid of humanity includes singlets, doublets, families and pandemic pods logging in from around the world.
“Sometimes people will dance with a broom or a stuffed animal or by themselves,” said Kerry of Friday Night Dancers.
Dances that were designed for four or eight people have been rewritten for one or two people. Moves have been simplified. Some dances can even be done sitting down.
“You can pin a partner and dance with that person,” said Janine. “They’re next to you on your screen, just the two of you.”
Locally organized dances typically attract 60 to 100 people. Some of those who log in just sit in a chair. Others don’t even turn their camera on. They just want to listen to the fiddle.
While the essence of dancing — that human contact — is lost, something’s been gained.
“What is gained is you can go anywhere in the world and dance,” Janine said. “You can go to two dances in one night.”
Said Michal: “I dance a lot more now than I used to. Part of it is I just love the way the music works with the dancing. Also, I kind of don’t want to forget how to do it.”
Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we’re no longer restricted to dancing screen-to-screen and can go back to cheek-to-cheek.
