THE DISTRICT

Contractor indicted

in bribery scheme

A contractor for a company that worked with the D.C. Department of Human Resources was indicted Friday after allegedly bribing a former District official, prosecutors said.

John Woods, 56, of Sterling, Va., worked for a firm that had agreements with the Department of Human Resources to provide organizational-skills training and human resources consulting to other D.C. agencies, the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said a statement.

Between 2013 and 2017, the statement said, Woods funneled more than $1 million of company money into a bank account he controlled, and paid more than $140,000 in bribes to a Human Resources employee to keep his license.

Woods was charged with three counts of wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, one count of bribery and two counts of engaging in illegal monetary transactions, prosecutors said.

The employee Woods allegedly bribed — 38-year-old Latasha Moore of the District — pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in October and is awaiting sentencing, according to prosecutors.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

THE REGION

Metro policy banning religious ads upheld

A federal appeals court in Washington on Friday refused to revisit a ruling siding with Metro’s policy to ban all religious-themed advertisements on its buses and trains.

The Archdiocese of Washington went to court last fall after its Christmas-themed ads were rejected by Metro. In July, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled in Metro’s favor, finding that the public transit system’s policy is within the bounds of the First Amendment.

The full appeals court on Friday declined to rehear the case.

Two of the 10 judges reviewing the Catholic Church’s request said they would have taken another look at the case and said the panel ruling was at odds with Supreme Court precedent.

“The government in this case violated the First Amendment by prohibiting religious speakers from expressing religious viewpoints on topics that others were permitted to discuss,” wrote Judge Thomas B. Griffith in a dissent joined by Judge Gregory G. Katsas.

The dissenters noted that then-Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh was on the initial panel for oral argument and expressed concerns about Metro’s policy, but did not participate in the vote because of his elevation to the Supreme Court.

— Ann E. Marimow