Convenience store shooting leaves teen dead, 3 others hurt

Prince George’s County police said two suspects walked into a convenience store in Capitol Heights on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a robbery attempt or a random incident. Investigators are trying to determine whether any of the people in the store were targeted by the shooters, police said in a news release. One adult was treated and released from a hospital, while a second adult was in stable condition Sunday with what appear to be injuries that were not life-threatening. One of the adults is a store employee.