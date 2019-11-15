Wilkins was found guilty in October 2018 on two counts of robbery and was sentenced in January to 10 years in prison, with all but one year suspended. It wasn’t immediately known why Wilkins was free after having been sentenced in January to serve a year in prison.
Wilkins is jailed without bail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD