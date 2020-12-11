The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported prosecutors said Frezza rode in a caravan to the monument to pick up members of a group who had infiltrated protesters and were trying to gather intelligence.
According to the news release, Frezza was one of three passengers in one of three trucks. Police said all three had firearms, including assault rifles. Frezza’s homemade assault rifle had no serial number and contained a loaded, high-capacity magazine, prosecutors said.
