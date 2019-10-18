Rodriguez was 28 when she disappeared. Her unidentified remains were found years later on a median of Interstate 95. Authorities announced the identification of the remains last year, crediting DNA testing and new information discovered during an investigation into her husband.

Rodriguez-Cruz is serving 12 years in prison for killing Pamela Butler, who disappeared from her Washington, D.C., home in 2009. Her body also was found along I-95.

