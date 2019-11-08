Federal authorities accused Parks of trafficking two girls ages 15 and 16 in 2017. Authorities say Parks marketed the girls online to draw men to a Baltimore motel and set prices and time limits for the sex acts.
A jury in July convicted Parks on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of using the internet to promote an enterprise involving prostitution.
Parks’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
