Danny Hogg’s sister, LaTonya Watson, center, and mother, Denise Womack, help unveil a railroad signal box displaying his graffiti on Sept. 11 at the John A. Wilson District Building during an event attended by city officials. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Columnist

A funny thing happened 30 years ago after police came to Denise Womack’s house in Southeast Washington to tell her that her son was responsible for vandalizing flat surfaces across the city: Womack suddenly started seeing exactly what it was the cops were talking about.

Everywhere she looked as she moved about — on walls, overpasses, stop signs, newspaper boxes — she saw her son Danny Hogg’s tag: “Cool ‘Disco’ Dan.” It hadn’t really registered to her before, but suddenly it was omnipresent, like a model of a car you keep noticing after you’ve decided to buy one.

Something else happened, too: Womack went into her son’s room, gathered his cans of spray paint and threw them out.

“Of course, he would just go out and get more,” she said.

On Tuesday, Womack went to the John A. Wilson District Building to help cement Hogg’s place in the city’s history. Cool “Disco” Dan was going on display in the building’s atrium. Two works sat under black drapes, ready to be unveiled.

“We are not here to praise graffiti,” D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said. “We are here to praise Cool ‘Disco’ Dan.”

Said at-large council member Robert C. White Jr.: “You knew you were in D.C. when you saw ‘Cool “Disco” Dan.’ ”

Of course, that D.C. — the city that Hogg tagged — is gone. Fewer abandoned storefronts. Fewer crumbling rowhouses. Many of the neighborhoods he prowled have gone from edgy to trendy.

A small crowd had gathered, and at a signal Womack and her daughter LaTonya Watson tugged at the drapes. The fabric slid off and there was that familiar graffito.

One, painted on plywood beneath a peeling palimpsest of go-go show posters, was harvested by artist and filmmaker Roger Gastman, who befriended Hogg in the 1990s and curated a 2013 exhibit at the Corcoran on D.C. music and graffiti. He used a crowbar to yank the piece down from whatever blighted building it had once covered. That was somewhere on H Street NE, he said. The old H Street.

The other tag was on the door of a railroad electrical box spotted from the Red Line by Josh Gibson, the D.C. Council staffer who organized Tuesday’s event. CSX was happy to donate it. Gibson thought the railroad would hand over just the door, but here was the entire box — and the metal legs it once stood on.

I noticed that the fading black spray paint on the box didn’t include the telltale quotation marks around “Disco.” I asked Gastman if that was common.

“There’s a few out there,” he said. “Maybe he forgot. Maybe he was rushed. Maybe there was a spacing issue.”

Hogg died last year of complications from diabetes. He was 47.

“He was 11 when his dad died,” Womack said. “He never got over it. . . . Really, I learned a lot about my son after his passing.”

Cool “Disco” Dan was a quiet boy, the kind who played by himself, drawing for hours. He pained his mother sometimes, embarrassed his grandparents with his vandalism. He could be stubborn, unwilling or unable to capi­tal­ize on his eventual popularity.

No one can say he wasn’t driven.

To me, Hogg was more a performance artist than a visual artist. His accomplishment was his ubiquity, that and the way his street moniker seemed to touch on a confused longing many of us feel. We want others to think we’re cool, so we start telling ourselves that we are. We want to be Disco, but we’ll settle for “Disco.”

“Danny was very shy,” Womack said. “He wanted to be famous. Those are his words: ‘I want to be big. I want people to talk about me everywhere.’ He accomplished that.”

History lesson

The D.C. Public Library’s Washingtoniana collection opened Tuesday in its temporary Van Ness-UDC location, 4340 Connecticut Ave. NW.

While they don’t have the entire collection that will reopen at the renovated MLK Library in 2020, they do have things such as the Evening Star photo collection (subject photos, not biographical), subject vertical files, microfilmed city directories, microfilmed newspapers (including the Intelligencer, the Daily News, the Afro-American and the old Washington Times), historic building permits and books on local history.

They have some maps, too. When I was there, a visitor was poring over large Baist real estate maps, looking to see whether a gas station or dry cleaning plant once stood on a particular patch of land.

Researchers can make appointments to visit Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There are walk-in hours Tuesdays through Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, email wash.dcpl@dc.gov or call 202-727-1213.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.