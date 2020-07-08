It was not clear whether the more than 1,110 new coronavirus cases and 36 deaths reported by Virginia, Maryland and the District on Wednesday represent a blip or change in a trajectory.

Hogan noted during a radio interview on WBAL’s “C4 Show” that caseloads in the Mid-Atlantic are in far better shape compared with elsewhere. But case numbers are not in a widespread decline and people — especially young people — need to be vigilant, he said.

“It can change and turn on a dime,” Hogan said.

Virginia reported 635 new cases and 24 deaths Wednesday, with both numbers above the state’s recent averages. Five jurisdictions in the Hampton Roads area have average daily caseloads at least double, and in some cases more than triple, what they reported three weeks ago. Northern Virginia’s daily average, meanwhile, has dropped to levels last seen in late March.

The 73 new cases reported in the District helped push the city’s rolling seven-day average to 40 new cases per day, up from an average of 33 cases over the weekend. The city also reset its clock on key metrics to determine when the virus’s spread within the community has been blunted enough for more businesses to reopen.

As of Wednesday, the city has registered three out of the 14 days of sustained decline in community transmissions necessary to begin considering Phase 3.

District officials said it was not necessarily cause for concern, saying variation in daily case counts can be normal for this stage of recovery.

One of the key measurements of the virus’s spread — the number of people sick enough to be hospitalized — is moving in different directions in the Washington region.

While Maryland and the District logged their fewest number of hospitalized patients since March — 398 and 86, respectively — Virginia reported 179 people had been hospitalized with the virus in the past two days, with 971 patients total. It marked the highest number since June 14.

In Maryland, Hogan continued to warn against complacency and raised alarm about the virus spreading faster among younger people.

He said a concerning statistic is the proportion of positive test results among people under age 35. Nearly twice as many people in that age group receive a positive result compared with those older than 35, and the gap between the groups is growing.

As of Wednesday, the positivity rate for those under 35 was 6.35 percent, vs. 3.82 percent for everyone else, according to the governor’s office.

“Our young people are not listening,” Hogan said.

The District, Maryland and Virginia have recorded more than 148,000 coronavirus cases and about 5,700 deaths since the start of the pandemic.