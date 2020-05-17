Maryland, which leads the region in both cases and deaths, was responsible for most of the new infections and fatalities, adding 836 new cases and 35 deaths. However, in one hopeful sign, hospitalizations related to the virus hit a three-week low at 1,000.

AD

The decrease comes as Maryland ramped up its testing, a possible indication that social distancing measures are having some effect. It is unclear, however, why hospitalizations would drop as cases continue to surge.

AD

“We have been making significant progress,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tweeted Saturday, along with a picture of himself wearing an Old Bay-themed face mask. He added the sunny weekend weather made it “a gorgeous day to practice social distancing.”

Maryland’s expanded testing strategy, announced last month, includes adding drive-through sites and mass testing facilities in areas experiencing outbreaks. Widespread testing is critical, experts say, to determine the impacts of the virus and make reopening decisions — as Hogan and Virginia Gov Ralph Northam (D) have already begun to do.

AD

On Friday, both states allowed some businesses to begin operating again, albeit with restrictions. Restaurants in some parts of Virginia can reopen with half-capacity, outdoor seating, while barbershops and salons in both states can accept appointments.

AD

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) by contrast has opted to keep her city largely under lockdown, but the District on Sunday took a tentative step toward kick-starting commerce, too. Officials announced a pilot program that permits bookstores, art and office supply shops, toy and music stores to offer curbside and front-door pickup, provided the shops’ owners offer authorities a detailed plan proving their ability to enforce social distancing and pursue adequate sanitization measures.

The initiative also stipulates that shops must let customers place their orders ahead of time, either online or over the phone, and that the businesses must be independently owned and located in the District. Enrolled stores will be required to share “data and information” with D.C. officials about their operations, according to a post on the District government website.

AD

At least four businesses have already been granted waivers under the program: Lost City Bookstores, Middle C Music, Child’s Play Toys and Books and the iconic D.C. bookseller Politics and Prose, which manages three locations in the nation’s capital. The permit allows the foursome to reopen Monday, and to stay open at least through the first week of June.

AD

Woohoo! Pick up at the store all those online orders starting next week! https://t.co/rmU0Lo6XfL — lostcitybooks (@lostcitybooks) May 17, 2020

“Woohoo!” Lost City tweeted in celebration Sunday. “Pick up at the store all those online orders starting next week.”

As the regions slowly reopens, testing also is expanding. In Maryland, a testing site opened in Carroll County over the weekend, one of roughly 50 locations now dotted around the state and available to serve anxious residents who suspect they may have contracted the coronavirus.

AD

Hogan tweeted photos of the Carroll County spot Sunday, the first state-sponsored, community-based testing facility, located at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster.

“Drive-through testing provides an easily accessible option for many citizens, and we now have the resources to continue to expand these sites throughout the state,” Hogan wrote. “I am pleased to see this model being used in a facility like the Carroll County Ag Center because it represents the expansion of our community-based testing program to new locations with new testing models.”

AD

Hogan has previously said Maryland is focusing on testing “high-priority outbreaks and clusters” such as nursing homes, health care workers, and first responders. The governor, who recently secured 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea, has called expanded testing capacity a “critical building block” on the road to recovery.

AD

Like Maryland, Virginia and the District have set goals for increased testing, and have added new sites over the past few days. As of Sunday, more than 445,000 people had been tested across all three jurisdictions.

Virginia now boasts roughly 50 testing locations. Prince William County is making testing available to its residents Monday and Tuesday at two locations: Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge and Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas.

Residents can drive-through or walk-up free testing at the two sites from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prince William Board Chair Ann Wheeler (D-At Large) said that increasing testing remains a priority in the county to understand the virus’s impact on the community.

AD

AD

“We know it is very important to have a full understanding of the impact of the virus in the county, so that we can keep others healthy and work toward meeting the necessary health metrics for reopening,” Wheeler said in a statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, Virginia’s infection and death rates continue to climb. The state reported 705 new cases and 7 new deaths Sunday, raising its total number of patients to 30,388 and its fatality count to 1,009.

Populous Fairfax County in Northern Virginia, already the state leader in deaths and cases, accounted for the majority of the new fatalities — adding 4, and bringing its death toll to 282. Fairfax also was responsible for most of the new cases, reporting 257 infections. As of Sunday, the county had seen 7,643 infections — roughly 3,000 more than have been reported in Prince William, the county with the next-highest total (3,666).

AD

AD

D.C., meanwhile, added eight new deaths, bringing its cumulative fatality count to 383. The District also saw 81 new cases — many of them in hard-hit Wards 4 and 5, which have each recorded more than 1,000 patients — raising its total number of infected to 7,123.

As of Sunday, 36,526 D.C. residents had been tested for covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.