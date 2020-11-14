“I want to remind Marylanders that our statewide mask mandate carries the full force of law,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tweeted Saturday. “Businesses that fail to comply with emergency orders run the risk of jail time, fines, actions taken regarding their business licenses, or closure.”
In Virginia, there were 1,537 new cases reported Saturday, also an increase of nearly 25 percent from the day before.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) imposed more restrictive rules on dining, gatherings and mask-wearing that will go into effect Monday in an effort to get a better handle on the virus.
“I know everyone is tired of this pandemic — I am tired too,” he tweeted. “But as we saw earlier this year, these measures work. And I am confident that we can come together as one Commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”
He also tweeted: “Virginia, this is in our hands.”
In the District, there were 148 cases reported Saturday, a dip from the prior day, which had 159 new cases. But overall for the week, the average of new daily cases rose about 48 percent in the city.
In D.C. on Saturday there were large pro-Trump demonstrations, with many protesters not wearing masks.
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) tweeted out the city’s free testing sites.
The country overall has seen a significant spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with 177,246 new cases logged Friday, a 15 percent jump from the day before. The numbers came back down Saturday, to 150,921 new cases. But still, new daily cases rose about 33 percent across the country in the past week.