●Ride-On is on a reduced schedule.
●CUE is on a regular schedule with free fares.
●DASH is on an enhanced Saturday operating plan with free fares. King Street Trolley suspended.
●ART is on a reduced schedule with free fares.
●Fairfax Connector is on a regular schedule with free fares.
●The Bus (Prince George’s) has suspended Routes 11, 12, 14, 15x, 21x, 22, 23, 25, 27, 34, 35s, 51 and 53.
●Loudoun Bus will begin reduced schedules Monday with free fares. Commuter bus is suspended.
●PRTC Omniride has regular service but has reduced its Omniride Express service with several lines closed.
●VRE is operating on an “S” schedule.
●MARC is operating on an “R” schedule.
●MTA Commuter Bus is on an “S” schedule.
●Regional transit agencies are requesting that riders limit their excursions to essential trips, avoid riding if feeling unwell and observe social distancing while onboard. Most buses are boarding at the back with exceptions only for strollers and people with disabilities.
●
**Please note that D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have implemented stay at home orders.