OPEN EVERYWHERE

Banks Post offices
Many have window service only. Lobbies are open; deliveries will continue.

CLOSED EVERYWHERE

Courts Federal government offices
Most trials postponed; emergency matters only. Most services are available online or by appointment.

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Rush-hour restrictions suspended. Meters are enforced. Meters are enforced but free temporary parking at Bonifant/Dixon Garage in Silver Spring and Auburn/Del Ray Garage in Bethesda. Meters are enforced.
Trash, recycling Regular trash collection. Regular county collections in Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s. Landfills open. Regular trash collection. Landfills open.
Liquor stores Open with restrictions. Most are open. In Montgomery, hours are 12 to 7 p.m. Open with reduced store hours.
Schools School buildings closed through April 24, but some classes continue online. School buildings closed through April 24, but some classes continue online. School buildings are closed through the end of the academic year with classes continuing online.
Libraries Closed. Resources available at https://www.dclibrary.org/godigital Closed. Most are waiving interim fines. Resources available online. Closed. Resources available online.
Local government offices Essential operations continue. Offices not accepting walk-in business; by appointment only. Essential operations continue. Offices not accepting walk-in business; by appointment only. Essential operations continue. Offices not accepting walk-in business; by appointment only.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail runs weekdays from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is on a reduced schedule. Trains operate every 30 minutes on weekends and up to every 20 minutes on weekdays. Nineteen Metrorail stations are closed; customers are advised to use the service for essential trips only. Metrobus is on a limited schedule with only 26 routes operating. Operators have been given discretion to bypass crowded stops. MetroAccess has canceled subscription rides and requests that riders limit their use to essential trips. If you are ill, call your healthcare provider and make arrangements that do not involve public transportation. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride-On is on a reduced schedule.

●CUE is on a regular schedule with free fares.

●DASH is on an enhanced Saturday operating plan with free fares. King Street Trolley suspended.

●ART is on a reduced schedule with free fares.

●Fairfax Connector is on a regular schedule with free fares.

●The Bus (Prince George’s) has suspended Routes 11, 12, 14, 15x, 21x, 22, 23, 25, 27, 34, 35s, 51 and 53.

●Loudoun Bus will begin reduced schedules Monday with free fares. Commuter bus is suspended.

●PRTC Omniride has regular service but has reduced its Omniride Express service with several lines closed.

●VRE is operating on an “S” schedule.

●MARC is operating on an “R” schedule.

●MTA Commuter Bus is on an “S” schedule.

Regional transit agencies are requesting that riders limit their excursions to essential trips, avoid riding if feeling unwell and observe social distancing while onboard. Most buses are boarding at the back with exceptions only for strollers and people with disabilities.

**Please note that D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have implemented stay at home orders.