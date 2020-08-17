The additional employees will bring the city’s contact tracing workforce to 450. Nesbitt said they visit homes anywhere in the city, but are particularly focused on the Columbia Heights, Brightwood and 16th Street Heights neighborhoods, which have been hot spots for the virus in the city.

She said contact tracers have learned that they need to have someone available on the first call who speaks the patient’s language, rather than trying to call later or attempting an interview through an interpreter. That finding has prompted the health department to focus on hiring bilingual interviewers, she said.

After two months of Phase 2 restrictions — including regulations allowing gatherings of up to 50 people and indoor dining at restaurants at limited capacity — the city is facing pressure to cut back on activities that might be contributing to infections. Nesbitt said Monday she hasn’t seen data that would convince her to close down indoor dining.

“I’m still seeing a higher proportion of my cases related to the workplace or travel. [Indoor dining] doesn’t go up past 6, 7, 8 percent” of the sources of infection, she said.

She said she had not decided on a percentage at which it would be appropriate to suspend indoor dining.

Health department statistics Monday showed that most residents who contract the coronavirus don’t know how they got it: Just over half of 711 infected people asked since July 31 said they had no knowledge of any time they had been in contact with an infected person. An additional 12 percent said they weren’t sure.

The health department was still able to trace the source of infection in many cases.

Out of 971 cases, 102 people apparently acquired the virus while traveling, of whom more than 70 percent took planes and one-third took ride-share vehicles, while some took more than one mode of transportation. Meanwhile, just 6.7 percent had taken public transit.

One hundred and forty-five people may have contracted the virus by attending a gathering of at least five people. Many of these gatherings were small — 55 percent included fewer than 10 people, and more than 90 percent obeyed the District’s cap of 50 people, Nesbitt said. But more than 60 percent took place at least partially indoors, while a similar percentage also did not adhere to social distancing guidelines, she said.

The greater Washington region added 1,290 new cases and six fatalities Monday. D.C. reported 53 new cases and no new deaths, Maryland reported 503 new cases and two deaths, while Virginia had 734 cases and four deaths.

Monday’s total was the region’s lowest number of infections in a single day since July 9. The seven-day average caseload in the three jurisdictions has fallen to 1,656 after surpassing 2,000 in late July and early August.