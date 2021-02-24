In a proclamation Wednesday, Bowser declared the day a citywide day of remembrance and urged houses of worship to honor the memory of residents who had died. She has ordered flags on city property to fly at half-staff through this week to remember the 500,000 people nationwide who have died of the illness.
The District reported its first case of the coronaviruson March 7. Since then, nearly 40,000 people, or about six in every 100 residents, have tested positive. Virus-related deaths have declined steadily in the wake of a post-holiday surge, but on Tuesday, three new deaths — two in Ward 4 and one in Ward 5 — brought the city’s toll to 1,001.
According to city data, two of the latest victims were Black and one was Latino. They were in their 60s and 70s.
Ward 8, which includes some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods and has a majority-Black population, has recorded the most deaths since the start of the pandemic. Across the District, Black residents account for 75 percent of virus-related deaths despite being 46 percent of the population. More than half of victims were older than age 70, although there also have been 26 deaths between ages 20 and 39. Among the dead, 25 victims were homeless.
“These beautiful souls who passed were grandparents, parents, siblings, cousins, neighbors, classmates, colleagues, friends, and loved ones,” Bowser said. “Today, we pray for the lives lost and send our love to every person and family impacted by this virus and commit ourselves to continuing to work together.”
Maryland and Virginia have both reported more than 7,500 deaths as of Wednesday. Deaths in Virginia have been spiking in recent days because of a lag in processing death certificates, state health officials said.