It will open Tuesday, and after next week officials expect it to be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and deliver 3,000 shots daily. The number of doses administered can scale up or down depending on demand, Potter said.

Officials chose to place the newest site in Fairfax to help meet the high demand for vaccine doses in Northern Virginia where Fairfax, Prince William and Arlington counties are still in Phase 1c. Most of the rest of the state has already moved to Phase 2, which includes everyone over 16.

That should change by Sunday, the date when Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has said all localities must begin scheduling vaccine appointments for adults regardless of age, health condition or employment.

The statewide shift to Phase 2 does not necessarily mean residents will be able to schedule an appointment immediately, especially in high-demand areas, but the limitations on who can preregister will be lifted.

As of Friday, he said, roughly half of the adults in the state — 3.3 million people — have received at least one dose.

“If you are over 16 and want to get the safe, effective, and free vaccine, please make a plan to get your shot,” Northam said in a statement. “The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can end this pandemic and get back to our normal lives.”

He has said everyone who wants one should be able to have their first dose in the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna regimens by the end of May.

The effort may be complicated by the pause this week on the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, while the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention review what they called “extremely rare” but serious potential side effects. The White House promised Virginia an additional 15,000 doses to make up for the J&J shots shelved this week.

The Tysons Corner site is one of several community vaccination centers that Virginia has opened throughout the state, including one in Prince William County, with FEMA funding.

The clinic is close to public transportation, has parking and is ADA accessible, Potter said.

She stressed that even with the move to Phase 2, the state will still work to reach underserved populations.

People in any of the high-risk categories who have trouble making an appointment should go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA, for prioritization.