The District is targeting Monday to begin its second phase of reopening as the region continues moving forward after a weeks-long shutdown.
In the District, 3,002 people filed for unemployment claims last week. That’s down from 3,385 claims filed the week before. Marylanders filed 22,902 claims, down from 41,638 a week earlier. In Virginia, 28,084 claims were filed, a drop from 29,231 during the previous week.
More than 1.5 million people have filed for jobless benefits in Maryland, the District and Virginia since the start of the pandemic.
Nationally, 1.5 million workers filed for unemployment last week. It marks the 13th consecutive week in which more than 1 million people across the country have filed for jobless benefits.
More than 45 million people have filed for unemployment at some point during the pandemic.