Nearly 54,000 unemployment claims were filed last week in the District, Maryland and Virginia, according to Labor Department numbers released Thursday.

The 53,988 filings in the three jurisdictions for the week ending June 12 is a drop from the 74,254 claims filed a week earlier. Maryland and Virginia are in the second phase of lifting pandemic-related restrictions — with the exception of Montgomery County, which will enter Phase 2 at 5 p.m. Friday.

The District is targeting Monday to begin its second phase of reopening as the region continues moving forward after a weeks-long shutdown.

In the District, 3,002 people filed for unemployment claims last week. That’s down from 3,385 claims filed the week before. Marylanders filed 22,902 claims, down from 41,638 a week earlier. In Virginia, 28,084 claims were filed, a drop from 29,231 during the previous week.

More than 1.5 million people have filed for jobless benefits in Maryland, the District and Virginia since the start of the pandemic.

Nationally, 1.5 million workers filed for unemployment last week. It marks the 13th consecutive week in which more than 1 million people across the country have filed for jobless benefits.

More than 45 million people have filed for unemployment at some point during the pandemic.