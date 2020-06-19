Restaurants and stores will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity. Gyms, tanning salons and tattoo parlors can reopen as long as they keep plenty of space between their patrons.

Virginia and Maryland already are in the second phase of lifting pandemic-related restrictions — with the exception of Montgomery County, which will enter Phase 2 at 5 p.m. today.

Under the plan of Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D), restaurants will be able to open to indoor dining at 50 percent capacity if social distancing can be maintained. Gyms and fitness centers can reopen with one customer for each 200 square feet of fitness space.

Houses of worship can allow indoor services with one congregant or family unit for each 200 square feet of service space, while personal services businesses — such as salons and barbershops — can operate by appointment with similar space restrictions.

Maryland on Friday also expanded what’s allowed under its Phase 2 guidelines. Beginning at 5 p.m., indoor gyms can reopen at 50 percent capacity with distancing and sanitation measures in place, while casinos, arcades and malls can also resume operationg with safety protocols in place. The changes don’t affect the Washington suburbs, which have opted to reopen more slowly.

Virginia, meanwhile, has started making plans to enter its third phase of recovery.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Thursday that the state could further loosen business and social restrictions as soon as next week, although he cautioned that he would continue to monitor coronavirus cases in Virginia and across the country.

Northam described the next phase of his plan to gradually reopen the state’s economy but did not specify a date for when Phase 3 would take effect, although he did say the earliest date would be June 26.

Under Phase 3, the cap on large social gatherings will rise from 50 people to 250. Restaurants and nonessential retail businesses will no longer be limited to 50 percent capacity, although tables will have to be spaced six feet apart.

Indoor gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity, up from 30 percent. Barbershops and hair salons will be allowed to take walk-ins, but with face masks and distancing required.

Entertainment venues, such as museums and zoos, will be permitted to open at 50 percent capacity, with a cap of 1,000 people at outdoor venues. Swimming pools can operate at 75 percent capacity, with distancing restrictions.

The Prince William Health District on Friday reported a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with covid-19. Virginia officials said the child recovered after a brief hospitalization last month, but released no other details about the case.

The first U.S. cases of MIS-C, a new health condition associated with covid-19, were reported in early May in New York. It can cause problems with the heart and other organs, with many children experiencing abdominal pain, conjunctivitis, cracked lips, a red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.