The second death in the region from the virus was a man from York County, Va., who was in his 70s, officials said. He died of respiratory failure in the hospital. The first fatality was a man in his 70s from nearby James City County who died Saturday, also of respiratory failure.

Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and District Mayor Muriel E. Bowser urged the Trump administration Monday to make the Washington region a priority for testing — including drive-through testing sites — arguing that doing so is critical to keeping much of the federal government running.

“The National Capital region is home to over 6 million residents and the seat of the federal government, with hundreds of thousands of employees and contractors serving the Department of Defense and other mission essential agencies,” the three wrote in a joint letter sent Sunday to President Trump.

With newly reported cases pushing the region’s total to 108 as of early Monday afternoon — including a case involving an employee of the Capital Hilton hotel that prompted officials to suspend operations and warn former guests to seek medical attention if they feel ill — residents and businesses dug in for a long period of increasing isolation..

As the cascade of shutdowns and cancellations continued, first lady Melania Trump announced that the White House Easter Egg Roll, which dates to 1878, will not be held this year.

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority,” she said in a statement. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term.”

At least one major bank — Capitol One — shut down branches to minimize the potential for infection. The bank, which will keep ATM machines operating, said it isn’t aware of any confirmed cases of infection at any of its facilities.

In Virginia, Fairfax, Arlington and Loudoun counties closed libraries, recreation centers, senior centers and facilities for elderly residents with disabilities.

Metro shut down a police station near the Franconia-Springfield station in Fairfax County after one of its police officers there tested positive. The agency started the week with reduced train service, ordering its administrative staff to work from home while other workers deep cleaned rail cars and buses.

Other transportation services, including D.C. Circulator buses and shuttles for veterans, seniors and people with disabilities, continued normal operations.

Most area schools were closed but officials worked to provide a sense of normalcy to their students as they embarked on an unprecedented era of remote instruction.

At Gonzaga College High School in the District, officials notified parents that the school’s president, Stephen Planning, had tested positive for the virus.

Planning, who recently returned from a trip to Florida, began feeling feverish on Friday, the Jesuit school said. He was tested Saturday night, with the results coming back late Sunday.

“He is feeling relatively well, is in OK spirits, has been resting, and is doing what is urgently required from all of us during this time — namely self quarantining,” Stephen Neill, the school’s chief operating officer, said in the note.

At Holy Trinity, an Episcopal school in Prince George’s County, officials told parents and staff that two faculty members have tested positive and recommended that students in the school's high school prep program self-quarantine through March 25.

It was not immediately clear where the faculty members live.

In the District, Howard University announced that it is canceling classes for the rest of spring, as well as its commencement ceremony, after someone at a March 7 Charter Day dinner tested positive. Others who attended the dinner were told to report to their doctor if they begin exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

The University of Virginia also announced its first covid-19 case Monday, though officials there did not provide details.

Meanwhile, tensions grew over efforts to keep people from further spreading the virus in public gathering places.

Hogan said he plans to use 3,600 National Guard troops, plus state police, to enforce his executive order, which also bans gatherings of 50 or more people indefinitely. The governor said restaurant takeout business and drive-through service is still permitted.

He said his administration will work to add 6,000 beds to hospitals for increased capacity and temporarily ban proceedings for evictions and utility shut-offs.

“It’s impossible to know how long this threat will continue,” he said.

A short time late, Keith Jones, the owner of the popular Chick & Ruth’s Delly in Annapolis, sat in one of the restaurant’s trademark tiny booths, trying to devise a plan that would allow him to stay afloat and avoid laying off workers.

“We don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Jones said. “We’re in uncharted waters.”

In the District, one major restaurant owner initially bucked the less-stringent restrictions on bars and restaurants that Bowser announced on Sunday.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the Hill Restaurant Group, which operates seven establishments in the city, said the requirements for nightclubs to close, establishments to suspend bar seating and restaurants to keep tables six feet apart would have devastating effects on its businesses.

“We will not bow down to pressure from the Mayor’s Office or any group for that matter who covertly is attempting to shut us down,” the group posted, adding that the District’s efforts to stem the spread of the virus “is not our burden to bear nor is it our staff’s burden to bear.”

That prompted a stern warning from Bowser (D).

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Bowser vowed to use the “full force” of her police and fire departments, alcohol regulators and the Department of Health to achieve compliance.

“We all have an obligation to do our part to contain the spread of this global pandemic and get to the business of recovery as soon as possible,” Bowser tweeted.

Tom Johnson, the managing partner of Hill Restaurant Group, relented, saying he would shut down all but three restaurants. Johnson, whose restaurant group includes Hawk n’ Dove, Lola’s and Ophelia’s Fish House, said some of his businesses only have bar seating, and others are too small to keep tables six feet apart.

“I have to start letting people go. I don’t have the wherewithal to pay them,” Johnson said. “It’s literally going to put me out of business. I’m going to go bankrupt.”

Others in the area worked to ease the impact.

Independent bookstores offered free shipping and, in one case, one-hour reservations to four people at a time who want to peruse selections in the store away from others.

“This will obviously hurt our business in the short term,” the Solid States Books store in Northeast Washington said in a tweet about its plans to take orders by phone and email for curbside pick up. “Hopefully, with your help, we’ll all reap the benefits of this closure in the long term.”

In the District, near American University, parents urged their homebound children to draw pictures that they would then display in their windows, as a sort of outdoor gallery for passersby.

In Fairfax County, the principal of Weyanoke Elementary School and a handful of school cafeteria workers worked in smocks and hair nets to prepare 300 plastic containers, each crammed with a breakfast sandwich, fruit and TruMoo chocolate milk, for students who would not be attending class but still rely on subsidized meals.

Fairfax schools has set up 18 sites to deliver free breakfasts and lunches for the duration of its coronavirus-fueled shutdown, which will last at least a month. The “grab-and-go” meals, which are free to students and $2 for adults, will be served daily between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Weyanoke Principal Felicia Usher said the service helps everyone — including her — remain calm as the coronavirus pandemic continues to roil the globe.

““I feel like my role now is to be a conduit of information for staff and families,” Usher said. She gestured to the food stacked in piles nearby: “And I’m really just trying to help everyone navigate this situation.”

Falls Church resident Tummanoon Sripechpong, an Uber driver, showed up early at a distribution site at Baileys Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences to grab breakfasts for his two daughters. His wife, who works at a Thai restaurant, is worried about losing her job. And business is down for him too.

Without the school-provided meals, he said, he is unsure whether his daughters would get nutritious meals.

Zaira, 8, and Aura, 9, miss their friends. They miss learning. In particular, Zaira misses Spanish class.

“I need to go back to Spanish class,” Zaira said. “My dad told me, if you can speak a lot of languages, you can travel around the world.”

She still wants to do that — but only, she said, after the scary virus is gone.