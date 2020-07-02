In the District, the number of claims hovered around 3,000 for the second week in a row. Marylanders filed 21,929 claims, down from 32,549 the week before. In Virginia, 33,062 claims were filed, down from 25,293.
Since the pandemic hit the Washington region and stay-at-home orders were issued in March — forcing many businesses to shut their doors for weeks — more than 1.5 million jobless claims have been filed in the region. After an initial surge in claims, the number of people seeking benefits has leveled off in recent weeks.
Nationally, 1.4 million people filed unemployment claims for the first time last week. It was the 15th consecutive week of the country having more than 1 million unemployment claims.