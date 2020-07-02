More than 58,000 people filed for unemployment benefits in the District, Maryland and Virginia last week as the region begins an economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Numbers released Thursday by the Labor Department show 58,017 claims were filed in the three jurisdictions for the week ending June 27, down slightly from 60,915 claims filed a week earlier.

In the District, the number of claims hovered around 3,000 for the second week in a row. Marylanders filed 21,929 claims, down from 32,549 the week before. In Virginia, 33,062 claims were filed, down from 25,293.

Since the pandemic hit the Washington region and stay-at-home orders were issued in March — forcing many businesses to shut their doors for weeks — more than 1.5 million jobless claims have been filed in the region. After an initial surge in claims, the number of people seeking benefits has leveled off in recent weeks.

Nationally, 1.4 million people filed unemployment claims for the first time last week. It was the 15th consecutive week of the country having more than 1 million unemployment claims.