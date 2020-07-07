Maryland recorded 492 new known cases and 20 deaths, while Virginia had 638 new cases and 28 deaths. The District reported 54 new cases and no additional deaths.
It’s the second-highest caseload in the Washington region since June 13.
The number of cases and deaths in the region jumped above seven-day averages after Monday marked the lowest daily increase in cases since April 3. The region on Monday also recorded five new fatalities, with no daily deaths reported in Virginia for the first time since March 28.
Mondays typically have some of the lowest daily numbers following the weekend, with this past Monday also falling after a holiday.
While the caseload and deaths increased Tuesday, the numbers are still in line with a general plateau of the region’s numbers in recent days after an early decline that began in mid-June. The District, Maryland and Virginia have seen a daily average caseload that hovers roughly near 950, with the death toll near 30.
While the number of cases has changed little in recent days, health officials say several key measures of the virus have been improving in the Washington region. Officials have cautioned that the rates of transmission could increase during the gradual lifting of virus-related restrictions.