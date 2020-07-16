D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt said three measurements in the city are cause for concern: the rate of transmission, a caseload that is not declining and a high prevalence of cases seemingly unconnected to each other, rather than traceable to one cluster of infections.

“Our inability to consistently see declines in new cases and community spread is not what we would like it to be at this point,” Nesbitt said.

District leaders say there is no plan to further restrict residents’ activities, although the city will have new guidelines on when and where residents should wear masks. The District already requires or recommends masks for most indoor and outdoor activities that cannot be done with six feet of distance between people.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) had been set to announce plans for some public school students to return part-time to classrooms this fall, but said she would wait two weeks to make that decision because of the uncertain virus indicators.

“This week especially we saw some trends in our data that were not ideal for making decisions about the upcoming school year,” she said.

D.C. reported 50 new cases Thursday and a second consecutive day with three fatalities. Virginia added 904 known cases and 15 deaths, while Maryland reported 648 cases and six deaths.

The rate of hospitalizations in the three jurisdictions has continued to tick upward this month, even as the average daily death toll continued to drop to levels not seen since early April. The region has recorded more than 161,000 cases and 5,928 deaths.

The pandemic’s economic toll continued to be felt, with the Labor Department reporting Thursday that 55,717 people in Maryland, Virginia and the District filed new unemployment claims for the week ending July 11. Virginians filed 33,850 jobless claims, while 18,657 were filed in Maryland and 3,210 were filed in the District.

More than 1.5 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in the greater Washington region since the pandemic forced many businesses to close under stay-at-home orders. Nationwide, about 1.3 million workers filed for unemployment insurance for the first time last week — the 17th straight week that new claims exceeded 1 million.