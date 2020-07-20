The District’s health department published a key metric for the first time Monday and revealed that the number is dismal: The percentage of new coronavirus cases linked to already known cases is just 2.8 percent.

The city’s goal is 60 percent, which would indicate that the nation’s capital is capable of tracking the spread of the virus and that cases are closely linked. For now, the tiny percentage indicates that the virus is still spreading widely in the community without contact tracers being able to tell enough close contacts of sick people to quarantine as they are exposed.

The small number means the vast majority of people contracting the virus aren’t aware of contacts with someone who had it.

LaQuandra Nesbitt, the city’s health director, said the District will consider bringing back some restrictions on business or social activities to try to reduce the community spread. She chastised residents for socializing too much in private homes and going to the grocery store daily instead of less frequently.

“We want people to be very focused on choosing activities wisely, in a way that they haven’t been heretofore,” she said.

The new metric from the city comes as the seven-day average of coronavirus cases in the greater Washington region has nearly doubled in the past month, reaching levels not seen since caseloads were falling from their early summer peak.

The average daily caseload in the District, Maryland and Virginia stood at 1,760 on Monday after climbing steadily from a low of 907 cases.

“It’s not good,” said Luisa Franzini, a professor and chairwoman of the Health Services Administration department at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health. “As we reopen and people go out and about more and meet other people and do things without being careful in wearing masks, avoiding being indoors and social distancing, we expected the cases would go up, and that’s what we’re seeing.”

She said leaders in the Washington region should consider prohibiting indoor seating at restaurants again, as well as reclosing gyms, nail salons, barbershops and other places where people are in close contact indoors. Much of the spread is linked to human behavior, she said.

“We knew it was going to be like this, where we first manage to control it, then it spreads, then you need to go back and control it,” Franzini said.

As health officials urged caution, the region was moving ahead with a gradual reopening likely to bring more people into contact with one another.

Friday’s opening of the National Zoo and Udvar-Hazy in Chantilly will mark the first time the public can visit the world’s largest museum complex since it closed March 14. Other Smithsonian sites remain shuttered, with reopening dates not yet announced.

The Smithsonian is releasing 5,000 daily passes for the zoo and 1,500 for Udvar-Hazy, which can be reserved by phone or visiting the Smithsonian’s website.

“The safety and well-being of our staff, visitors and volunteers come first and are paramount, so we are taking a deliberate, phased and cautious approach to reopening,” Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III said in a statement. “Our goal is to be safe and measured in order to adjust and pivot as necessary.”

Metro announced that it will increase transit service significantly next month, from historic lows to at least 70 percent of what service had been before the pandemic.

While some organizations took steps toward normalcy, others said the pandemic forced them into the opposite direction.

Organizers canceled the Marine Corps Marathon for the first time in its 45-year history. Race director Rick Nealis said the decision was made Friday by Marine Corps Commandant David H. Berger after it became clear that key logistics could not be nailed down until uncomfortably close to race day, on Oct. 25.

“I don’t think I ever thought I would be saying these words, but we will not be presenting the race,” Nealis said.

District leaders during a Monday news conference discussed the lengthening time it is taking some residents to receive coronavirus test results. They said that hospitalized patients are getting results within a day and that nursing home residents with tests processed by the city’s public health lab are learning results within two days.

Commercial labs are taking much longer, in some cases seven to 10 days.

“It speaks to the need for national leadership. We can collect samples. We’ve pretty much gotten that down. But we need the labs to complete the test,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D). “We can’t have our national leadership throwing up their hands.”

Nesbitt said that if the testing backlog gets much worse, the city might have to return to encouraging testing only for high-priority populations. “At this point, we have the capacity to provide a test for anyone who needs a test,” she said.

The city closed its public testing sites Monday because of the heat — the sites are outdoors — and might do the same on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nesbitt said that while the city will undoubtedly test fewer people on these days (public testing sites account for 40 percent of D.C.’s daily tests) and she has “some concerns” about the virus’s spread with fewer tests, private doctors’ offices could do more tests and absorb some of the demand.

Anne Monroe, an epidemiologist and associate research professor at George Washington University’s Milken Institute of Public Health, said public health experts recognize that “people have fatigue of all the messages” to keep their distance, wear masks and wash their hands but emphasized that many people have the same goals — to reopen schools and for businesses to stay open.

“The only way to get there is if we all follow the regulations in good faith,” she said. “It has to be a team effort, but unfortunately, people sometimes have their individual prerogatives that outweigh the community goals.”

She noted that Virginia’s Hampton Roads region is pushing the state’s caseloads upward. In Maryland, she said that Baltimore City and Baltimore County, along with Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, are driving increases.

Baltimore County on Monday recorded its highest seven-day average in caseloads since the start of the pandemic, while Maryland has seen a rise in its statewide caseload for 10 consecutive days.

The District, Maryland and Virginia reported 1,577 additional cases on Monday, as well as 10 new fatalities. While the region’s case numbers have climbed steadily over the past two weeks, the daily death toll continues to fall to levels not seen since early April.

Hospitalizations in the greater Washington region have tracked upward — standing at 1,702 on Monday, up from a low of 1,283 earlier this month — while the number of patients admitted to intensive care or using ventilators is holding steady.