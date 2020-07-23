Kalyanaraman was among six health officers who earlier this week called on the state to reinstate some restrictions that it had lifted.

He said the county would prefer to “move in concert” with other jurisdictions but cannot wait to do so given the uptick in its hospitalization numbers. The rate of transmission in Anne Arundel, which indicates how many people are infected by each newly infected person, has gone from below 1 in June to 1.28 this week.

The county’s daily average caseload has hovered near 60 in recent days after bottoming out at 20 late last month.

“We have to respond to what we’re seeing,” Kalyanaraman said Thursday. “It’s better to move on our own.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Wednesday that statewide actions were not warranted, adding that metrics remain “steady.” He said he would not hesitate to “do something” if the rates of new infections, hospitalizations and covid-19 deaths climb more broadly in the state.

D.C., which is monitoring its own set of key metrics, concluded this week that the city has seen community spread of the virus increase after entering the second phase of recovery in late June.

The finding comes after weeks of public health authorities resetting the clock for a decline in the virus’s spread as daily caseloads kept increasing. Officials want to see a two-week decline before lifting additional restrictions.

The greater Washington region recorded more than 1,500 new cases Thursday for the 10th consecutive day as the seven-day average caseload in the District, Maryland and Virginia hovered near 1,800, twice the daily average of late June.

D.C. reported 42 new cases and one death, that of a 24-year-old woman. That came one day after D.C. health officials raised alarms that young people are making up a growing share of coronavirus cases. The woman was the city’s 12th virus-related fatality of a person under 40 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Maryland had 664 new cases and four fatalities, while Virginia reported 844 new cases and three additional deaths.

After an upward trend in cases during much of July, average daily caseloads in Maryland and Virginia have held steady this week, even dropping the past two days in Virginia. The spike in Virginia was fueled by infections in the Hampton Roads region, where the number of cases fell Thursday for the fifth straight day.

The pandemic continued to take an economic toll, with the Labor Department announcing that jobless claims in the greater Washington region were up slightly last week compared with the previous week. Residents of the District, Maryland and Virginia filed 59,590 new unemployment claims for the week ending Sunday.

D.C. residents filed 3,013 new jobless claims, while Marylanders filed 16,389 and Virginians filed 40,188. More than 1.5 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in the region since mid-March.

Nationally, the number of unemployment claims rose to 1.4 million last week — a sign that the job market is continuing to face troubles amid the prolonged outbreak.

Also Thursday, Virginia State Fair organizers announced the cancellation of this year’s event, which was scheduled to begin in September in Doswell, north of Richmond. Organizers said that “we considered countless scenarios and found that a lot of these options were not only not feasible, but under the severe restrictions, the annual fair would not be the traditional event that our community loves.”