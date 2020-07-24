“We know, unfortunately, there are states that are seeing significant spikes in new cases,” Bowser said. “We know there are places where people are not being as cautious or making the sacrifices we are making here in Washington D.C.”

She noted that Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the order.

Bowser issued an order Wednesday that requires people age 3 and older to wear a mask when they leave the house and are likely to come into contact with others. The order, which went into effect Thursday, indicated that violators could be fined up to $1,000, but city officials say few fines are expected.

The city concluded this week that it has seen community spread of the virus increase since entering Phase 2 of recovery in late June. The metric excludes the virus’s spread among residents of nursing homes and other facilities who are unlikely to transmit infections outside their buildings.

D.C. on Thursday reported the virus-related death of a 24-year-old woman. Her death came after city health officials raised alarms that young people are making up a growing share of coronavirus cases.

In Maryland, two localities in the past week have restricted activities that initially were permitted under reopening plans.

Anne Arundel County capped the size of indoor gatherings at 25 and outdoor gatherings at 50, barred congregating inside shopping malls and ordered bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. daily. Baltimore officials are suspending indoor dining at bars and restaurants, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

D.C. on Friday recorded 78 new coronavirus cases and no deaths. The new cases brought the city’s seven-day average caseload to 76, its highest since June 8.

Maryland reported 930 new cases — the state’s highest daily caseload since May 30 — with most infections coming from Baltimore County, Prince George’s County and Baltimore City. Maryland also recorded 13 additional fatalities.

