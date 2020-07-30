Prince George’s recorded 581 new cases the week of June 28 to July 4, compared to 909 new cases the week of July 12 to July 18, according to county data. Hospitalizations have also increased, as has the test positivity rate, which is 5.8 percent.

“Covid is still in our community, and it is still spreading,” Alsobrooks said in a news conference. “We have to be very, very vigilant. We are still very much on the line.”

Echoing numbers Gov. Larry Hogan (R) cited a day earlier, Alsobrooks said contact tracing statewide shows 44 percent of new infections are among people who have been at family gatherings and 23 percent report having been at a house party.

She said she is working with county Health Officer Ernest L. Carter to determine if restrictions need to be rolled back, but said she does not believe such actions are necessary. But she warned that residents need to remain vigilant to avoid additional restrictions.

Alsobrooks said compliance teams have visited more than 200 businesses countywide to ensure they are following guidelines on masks and social distancing. She said one business, a marshal arts facility that was not practicing social distancing, was shut down.

She also said that at least one private home — the Broadwater mansion in Upper Marlboro — has been barred from having parties after complaints from neighbors that hundreds were gathering at pool parties.

“No more parties with hundreds of people in attendance,” she said, warning that those who violate an order barring gatherings of more than 100 people could be charged with a misdemeanor.

The police department said in a statement that officers were twice called to the mansion this past weekend and dispersed large crowds. The estate is owned by former state Sen. Tommie Broadwater, who wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Hogan on Wednesday expanded Maryland’s mandate for face coverings, requiring residents older than 5 to wear masks while indoors in public spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. He also warned against travel to states with high levels of novel coronavirus infections, ordering residents to be tested and quarantine until they receive results.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) issued a similar mask mandate last week and a more strict travel advisory that requires self-quarantining after arrival from 27 states.

In Virginia, officials on Tuesday pulled back on some activities that previously were allowed in the hard-hit Hampton Roads area. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced early closing times for restaurants while limiting the capacity for indoor dining, among other restrictions.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported 1,861 new cases Thursday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 188,138 since the start of the pandemic. The District reported 58 new cases and no deaths, Maryland reported 892 cases and 10 deaths, while Virginia reported 911 new cases and 16 deaths.

The region’s number of infections has increased since the start of July. The seven-day average of new cases in Maryland, Virginia and the District has hovered near 2,000 in recent days, near the average through much of May during the pandemic’s peak.

Hospitalizations also have risen in the region, with 2,029 patients in hospitals Thursday for coronavirus-related complications, up from a low of 1,283 earlier this month. The regional death toll has declined despite the rise in cases.

The pandemic continues to take an economic toll, with Labor Department figures released Thursday showing residents of D.C., Virginia and Maryland filed 61,112 new jobless claims for the week ending July 25. That’s up from 58,241 a week earlier.

Maryland and D.C. saw slight drops in the number of unemployment claims while that number increased in Virginia. Marylanders filed 11,974 claims and District residents filed 2,614. Virginia included the bulk of the region’s claims with 46,524 new filings.