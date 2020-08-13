Scientists have tested people’s blood to see whether a person may have antibodies that provide immunity to the coronavirus, but there is uncertainty as to how long that immunity lasts or if people may just get less severe symptoms.

A July study that included Virginia adults found that about 2.4 percent of residents in the state have covid-19 antibodies. That number jumped to 4.2 percent of residents in Northern Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D), a pediatrician, said in a statement that children are “impacted by the disease in a different way than adults.” He added that the study will provide insight into how covid-19 spreads among different ages and demographic groups.

Northern Virginia was selected because of its number of pediatric covid-19 cases and because of the region’s socioeconomic and racial diversity, officials said. The data will also be used to determine how many children have been infected with the virus who might have had mild or asymptomatic infections.

“It’s important to recognize that more than 95 percent of Virginians have not yet been exposed to the covid-19 virus and remain at risk of infection,” Virginia health commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a statement.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported 1,942 new infections Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 214,806. It’s the highest daily total in the greater Washington region since Saturday.

The three jurisdictions also added 20 new fatalities.

D.C. added 65 new cases and one death, Maryland added 776 new cases and eight deaths, while Virginia added 1,101 new cases and 11 deaths. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) touted the state’s record-low seven-day average test positivity rate, which dropped to 3.49 percent. In Baltimore, it dropped to a record low of 4.32 percent.

The greater Washington region continued to see jobless claims rise as the pandemic hits the economy, although the increase was slower than in recent weeks.

The Labor Department announced Thursday that 24,024 unemployment claims were filed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia for the week ending Aug. 8, down from 37,003 one week earlier. More than 1.5 million people in the region have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic.

Nationally, about 960,000 workers filed jobless claims last week. It was the first time the number has dropped below 1 million since mid-March.