Health experts noted recent improvements in the number of new cases and falling test positivity rates, but cautioned that some parts of the region are seeing small but steady infection increases.

AD

Arlington County, for example, saw its seven-day average caseload increase to 25 on Wednesday, the second straight day with the average at its highest point since June 2. The rise is largely driven by young adults who have not been wearing masks or maintaining distancing inside bars and restaurants, particularly in the Clarendon and Rosslyn neighborhoods, county board chairwoman Libby Garvey said.

Northern Virginia’s seven-day average caseload Wednesday was 235, up from 190 earlier in the month and 170 a month ago, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

AD

Maryland is “moving in a good direction,” said Neil J. Sehgal, assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

AD

He said he continues to be concerned about Prince George’s County, which has the highest seven-day test positivity rate in the state, although that number reached a record low Wednesday of 5.12 percent. The statewide average positivity rate is 3.22 percent.

Sehgal said he’s particularly concerned about possible infections as the University of Maryland reopens and some students return. The university has announced that classes would be online until mid-September because of the prevalence of the coronavirus in Prince George’s County, where the College Park campus is located, and other parts of Maryland.

“We’re bringing in students from every state in the country, and what happens when you have an influx of people and you increase the density regionally, you’ll continue to see community spread,” he said.

AD

AD

Leaders in some of Maryland’s most populous jurisdictions are asking Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for detailed information from the state’s contact tracing system, saying the data is critical to their fight to control the coronavirus.

The mayor of Baltimore and county executives in Montgomery, Frederick, Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard counties sent a letter Friday to Hogan asking for information about how long it takes before a person who tests positive is interviewed by a contact tracer. The letter also asked for information about where people are coming into contact with others infected with the virus.

The local leaders said they also want the state to produce contact tracing data broken down by jurisdiction, instead of the statewide information offered on the state’s website.

AD

“We recognize that aggregated statewide data provides indicators for the state,” the letter reads. “However, our local health departments have epidemiologists who have expertise and knowledge specific to our local communities.”

The letter is the latest missive from local leaders to Maryland officials over the state’s handling of the pandemic. In July, local health department officers sent a letter to the deputy state health secretary asking the state to consider rolling back reopenings.

AD

Hogan released data in July that showed “family gatherings” were the highest-risk type of gathering, while work outside the home was the location that brought the highest chances of infection.

AD

In Montgomery County, questions over the validity of a coronavirus testing contract persisted Wednesday as state health officials amended an order issued to Rockville-based laboratory AdvaGenix.

Maryland secretary of health Robert Neall, who in the past week barred AdvaGenix from supplying tests to the county’s government, wrote in his initial order that the company’s license had been suspended. In an updated order issued Tuesday, he said AdvaGenix would need state permission to resume coronavirus testing but removed the language stating that its license had been suspended.

The amended order, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, came hours after the county government announced it was terminating its one-year contract with the company.

AD

AD

“The order inaccurately stated AdvaGenix’s laboratory license was suspended. That is not correct,” company chief executive William Kearns wrote in a letter to Montgomery County council members Wednesday. “Our license has not been suspended and there is no basis to do so.”

The greater Washington region reported 1,180 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths Wednesday. Maryland had 414 cases and 11 deaths, Virginia had 737 new cases and 14 deaths, while D.C. had 29 new cases and one death.

Wednesday’s daily caseload was the region’s lowest on a single day since July 8.

Sehgal, the University of Maryland School of Public Health assistant professor, cautioned that D.C. could see an increase in its transmission rate of the virus as more federal workers return to their offices. The city has seen a slight drop in its caseload in recent days.

AD

AD

“D.C. is more dense and with the return of indoor dining and other activities you’re not going to drop as much,” he said.

Anne Monroe, an epidemiologist at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, said the Washington region’s numbers “look good.” She noted that testing positivity rates are holding at a lower level, while hospitalizations and daily death tolls are flat.