D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Christopher Rodriguez reminded attendees to follow the city’s public health protocols, which require visitors to self-quarantine if arriving from a state with high rates of infections.

AD

AD

“Anyone who wants to come and march or attend the event needs be sure they’re doing so in a safe way, to be mindful of the fact we are under a global pandemic right now and dealing with that,” Rodriguez said.

D.C. health officials Monday added Delaware, Hawaii and South Dakota to the list of states considered “high-risk” due to the coronavirus pandemic. People traveling to the District from one of 30 states after nonessential activities must self-quarantine for 14 days.

The District labels a state high-risk if its seven-day rolling average of new daily covid-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people. Montana and New Mexico were taken off the list Monday, and Delaware’s addition comes after it was removed two weeks ago. The list will be updated again Sept. 7.

AD

D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said Monday the city is seeing a higher proportion of coronavirus cases among residents between the ages of 20 and 30 than before July 1. She also said the city is far from moving to Phase 3 of its reopening.

AD

She said officials knew in June that Phase 2 “would be a much longer haul” than Phase 1. One of the primary holdups to lifting additional restrictions, she said, is that many new covid-19 cases have no known connection to other cases and have no clear source.

Nesbitt said some activities originally planned for Phase 2 could be allowed before the transition to the next phase, including in-person school and more entertainment options.

AD

“There’s still a host of activities that we delayed in Phase 2 because our indicators weren’t exactly where we wanted them to be,” she said. “Phase 3 would imagine us having mass gatherings at much higher levels, would imagine us having a different level of telework, would increase capacities of some of the indoor activities we’re having.”

The pandemic is temporarily sidelining a group of protesters in Fredericksburg after three activists tested positive for covid-19.

AD

FXBG Free, which has held anti-racism protests after the death of George Floyd, said in a message posted to social media that the positive cases were a “temporary setback.” The cases were first reported by the Free Lance-Star.

AD

Group member Eddie Banks said the three members tested positive in the past week.

The first person to test positive is a delivery worker who believes she became infected at work, Banks said. Other members tested positive after attending an indoor movie event, she said, and none are seriously ill.

Banks said the group would pause protest events until Sept. 1. Wearing masks at FXBG events is “highly recommended,” she said, but the group doesn’t force participants to wear them.

“The best thing to do is take a break,” she said. “I don’t think protesting is spreading” covid-19.

AD

Public health officials have said there is little evidence the virus has created widespread outbreaks at protests, but also say they don’t know for sure.

Virginia health commissioner Norm Oliver said Friday in a television interview that he intended to mandate that adults get vaccinated after a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is available.

AD

“It is killing people now, we don’t have a treatment for it and if we develop a vaccine that can prevent it from spreading in the community we will save hundreds and hundreds of lives,” Oliver told WRIC, the ABC affiliate in Richmond.

A spokeswoman for the health department said Monday that Oliver was expressing his own opinion and not the policy of Gov. Ralph Northam (D). Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said any vaccine distribution plan will involve all levels of government, adding that Virginia has no plans to mandate vaccinations.

AD

“We are focused on accessibility, affordability and fair distribution of a vaccine,” Yarmosky said. “When a vaccine becomes available, we’re confident that Virginians will seek it out — that’s why we don’t have plans for a mandate.”

AD

D.C., Virginia and Maryland added 1,280 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths Monday. D.C. reported 49 new cases and no deaths, Virginia reported 664 new cases and four deaths, while Maryland reported 567 cases and three deaths.

The caseload was the region’s lowest daily total in five days. The seven-day average of new cases has held steady in recent days, hovering near about 1,500 infections, with the average daily death toll at 21 across the greater Washington region.

Montgomery County on Monday lifted some pandemic restrictions, including allowing bowling alleys and museums to reopen. Officials reclassified soccer from a high-risk to a medium-risk sport, which would allow it to be played in Phase 3 of the county’s reopening plan. Montgomery is still in its second phase of lifting restrictions.

AD

AD

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Monday said the state has tested more than one-fifth of its residents for covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day average positivity rate of tests stood at 3.27 percent.

Northam said his state’s seven-day average is ticking downward, standing at 6.4 percent Monday. Virginia also had a lower number of patients in hospitals with covid-19 related complications than at any point since mid-July.

D.C.’s seven-day average of new cases has been little changed in the past week after ticking downward from recent highs in mid-August. The city is averaging 52 new cases each day, down from 76 daily cases 10 days ago.