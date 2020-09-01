“We don’t want to repeat that as the summer draws to a close,” Northam said.

If infection rates hold steady through the weekend, Northam said he will consider lifting some of the tighter restrictions in that part of the state.

While the rest of Virginia is in a more permissive third phase of coronavirus restrictions, Northam tightened policies in Hampton Roads at the end of July because of a spike in infections. He reduced indoor dining in restaurants to 50 percent of capacity, imposed a 10 p.m. cutoff for alcohol and banned gatherings of more than 50 people.

The percentage of positive test results in that region has since declined, but at nearly 9 percent is still higher than the statewide average of about 7 percent.

Northam said he is concerned about a rise in cases in rural Southwest Virginia, where the average of 220 new cases each day rivals numbers in far more populous Northern Virginia.

“This is especially concerning for a region where there are fewer hospitals,” he said.

He also noted recent reports of outbreaks on college and university campuses around the state as students return for the fall.

“We’re watching this very closely,” he said, noting that he speaks with college and university presidents almost daily. As long as institutions follow their approved reopening plans and work with local health departments, he said, they can move ahead with plans to resume classes.

Northam criticized President Trump for reclassifying teachers as critical workers who must stay on the job even if they have been exposed to covid-19.

“That’s the wrong thing to do,” he said. “If you are a teacher and there’s a high chance you’ve been exposed to covid-19, you should be tested and stay home until you get the results.”

Northam said the virus is likely to be active through the fall and winter. He emphasized that residents should not let down their guard.

The state’s infection rates are “at a more acceptable range, but we’re still not close to where we need to be to ease these restrictions,” he said.

The greater Washington region reported 1,692 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, as well as 38 additional fatalities. D.C. reported 57 cases and no deaths, Maryland had 614 cases and six deaths, while Virginia had 1,021 cases and 32 deaths.

The daily death toll was the region’s highest number of fatalities in a single day since Aug. 6. The number of deaths in Virginia was the highest since Aug. 1.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections in D.C., Maryland and Virginia was 1,595 on Tuesday, a number that has mostly held steady for more than a week.