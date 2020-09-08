As those two states were added, Alaska and Arizona were removed from the list.

D.C. reported 47 new coronavirus cases and no deaths on Tuesday, while the city’s seven-day average of new infections has fallen to 45 — a level last seen two months ago amid a steady drop in infections.

Across the greater Washington region, health officials recorded 1,239 new infections and five deaths Tuesday. Virginia added 836 cases and two deaths, while Maryland had 356 cases and three deaths.

The region’s daily caseload is the smallest in a single day since Aug. 19, even as the seven-day average of 1,640 cases is up from August lows of fewer than 1,500 daily cases.

Maryland, which moved to the third phase of recovery on Friday, has seen its seven-day average increase from 511 at the end of August to 625 on Tuesday. Caseloads in Virginia have generally held steady in recent days.

In Arlington County, residents who live in areas disproportionately affected by the coronavirus will get new services aimed at controlling the spread of the pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

The county government, public schools and the state Department of Emergency Management will bring testing, information and personal protective equipment to areas identified as having an increased risk for the virus.

Schools will distribute about 11,000 informational kits that will include cloth face coverings, hand sanitizer and multilingual information about covid-related support for rent and food assistance.

A sample testing and collection site will be at Arlington Mill Community Center along Columbia Pike, starting Sept. 14, on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 1 to 7 p.m. It will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month.

The county also plans to distribute information, hand out face mask kits and offer a one-day testing event to vulnerable communities, although other details weren’t released Tuesday.